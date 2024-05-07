Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.3 %

DBD stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $132,040 and have sold 458,315 shares valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

