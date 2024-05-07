StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

TBNK opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

