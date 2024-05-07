Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

