TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 436,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,661 shares of company stock worth $785,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

