Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TLH opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.87.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.