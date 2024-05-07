Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,974 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 759,792 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,000,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,698,000 after buying an additional 880,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,675,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $105.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.