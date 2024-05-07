ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $135.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ITT will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

