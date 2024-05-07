Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after buying an additional 791,799 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $449.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,088 shares of company stock worth $329,657,858. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

