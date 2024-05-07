Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $53,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. 1,464,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,046. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

