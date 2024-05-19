Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.30. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 43,909 shares traded.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
