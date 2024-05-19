Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.30. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 43,909 shares traded.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480,267 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

