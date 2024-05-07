Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3 %

CRWD stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.66. 1,015,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 882.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.40 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

