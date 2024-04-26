Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 598,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

