Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.620-6.860 EPS.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. 1,433,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
