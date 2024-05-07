Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $76.93 during midday trading on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.