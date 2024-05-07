Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

