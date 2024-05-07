Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of ET opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
