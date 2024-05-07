Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $285,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $116.47. 16,255,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,571,038. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

