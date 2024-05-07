Alta Global Group Limited’s (NYSE:MMA) Quiet Period To Expire on May 7th

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 7th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Alta Global Group Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of MMA stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Alta Global Group has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

