Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.17.

TSE IVN opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.09. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

