PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

