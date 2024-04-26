Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 4,019 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VB stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.97. The company had a trading volume of 307,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

