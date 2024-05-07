Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 389,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

