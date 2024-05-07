Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr or $13.326 billion to $13.573 billion from +8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.
Henry Schein Stock Up 5.0 %
HSIC stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
