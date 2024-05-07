Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr or $13.326 billion to $13.573 billion from +8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Up 5.0 %

HSIC stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.