Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,409,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

