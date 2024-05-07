BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 114.84% and a negative net margin of 9,873.97%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 4.7 %

BRTX stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Insider Activity

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 36,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 124,123 shares of company stock valued at $165,752. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

