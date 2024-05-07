Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,069 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

