ZyVersa Therapeutics’ (ZVSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

ZVSA stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $90.65.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZyVersa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.