Head to Head Contrast: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) vs. NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% 0.71% 0.23% NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Catalyst Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 5.02 $600,000.00 $0.14 84.64 NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.70 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -238.50

Catalyst Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.