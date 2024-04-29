LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
