LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 650.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

