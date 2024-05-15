iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $532.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $532.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

