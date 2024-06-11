Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 309.38

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.94).

NWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.20) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($613.49). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 661.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.38. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 329.80 ($4.20).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

