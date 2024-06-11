Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Shares of FERG stock opened at $200.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
