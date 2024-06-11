Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.98 on July 10th

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 317 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,595.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £63,800 ($81,242.84). Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hollywood Bowl Group
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
