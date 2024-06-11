Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICG stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($28.98) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,448 ($31.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICG

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.