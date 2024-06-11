Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ICG stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($28.98) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,448 ($31.17).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

