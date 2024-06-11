ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Declares Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.85.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
