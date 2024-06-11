Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:OMI opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

