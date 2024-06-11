Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 3.71. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $82,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

