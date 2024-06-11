DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE DLY opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

