NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NXRT stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $857.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.12%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
