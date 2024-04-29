NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NXRT stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $857.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

