Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equitable

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

