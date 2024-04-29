BMO Capital Markets Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$6.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 6.6 %

TSE:SVM opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.