Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MHC.UN. Desjardins reduced their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Shares of MHC.UN stock opened at C$20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.76 and a one year high of C$23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.67.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

