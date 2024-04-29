Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.08) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.89 ($3.88).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 5.4 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 305.38 ($3.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.38. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.70 ($3.81). The company has a market capitalization of £26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.