TD Securities Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$77.86.

Metro Stock Performance

MRU stock opened at C$70.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

