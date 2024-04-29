Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.56.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

