Quilter’s (QLT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 105 ($1.30) price target on the stock.

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,586.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.80 ($1.36).

Quilter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quilter’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Quilter Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($52,870.20). 5.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

