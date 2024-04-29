TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

