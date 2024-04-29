Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of LI opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.04. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Li Auto by 603.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 123.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $9,358,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

