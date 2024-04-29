iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPW opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.80. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

