Private Client Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWP stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

