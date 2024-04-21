Berenberg Bank Cuts LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 120

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON LBG opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.63. LBG Media has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.32).

In other news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 341,929 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($310,728.46). 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

